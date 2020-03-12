People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) stock Plunged by -9.56 yesterday

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) is -18.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.92 and a high of $17.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBCT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.63% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 19.42% higher than the price target low of $15.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.49, the stock is -17.88% and -20.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.18 million and changing -9.56% at the moment leaves the stock -21.78% off its SMA200. PBCT registered -20.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.95.

The stock witnessed a -13.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.35%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) has around 6110 employees, a market worth around $6.06B and $1.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.84 and Fwd P/E is 9.94. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.78% and -29.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

People’s United Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $503.79M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.90% in year-over-year returns.

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) Top Institutional Holders

716 institutions hold shares in People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT), with 2.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 79.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 438.97M, and float is at 431.02M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 79.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 51.23 million shares valued at $865.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.81% of the PBCT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 49.43 million shares valued at $835.3 million to account for 11.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 40.07 million shares representing 9.24% and valued at over $677.23 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 18.22 million with a market value of $307.89 million.

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Herron Mark F, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Herron Mark F sold 10,128 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $16.22 per share for a total of $164276.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21251.0 shares.

People’s United Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that NORTON DAVID K (Sr Ex VP & Chief HR Offcr) sold a total of 16,669 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $16.49 per share for $274872.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98985.0 shares of the PBCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Powlus Lee C (Sr Ex VP & Chief Admin Officer) disposed off 8,821 shares at an average price of $16.35 for $144223.0. The insider now directly holds 116,399 shares of People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT).

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK) that is trading 20.38% up over the past 12 months. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) is -20.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.88% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.09.