Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Vs. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Which Is Riskier?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE: PAA) shares are -52.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.08% or -$0.36 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -49.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.13% and -45.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the PAA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 11, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the PAA stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.79. The forecasts give the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 62.88 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 67.46% or 15.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -28.60% in the current quarter to $0.45, down from the $1.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.67, up 1.90% from $2.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 741,863 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 32,459,590. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 60,000 and 1,255,592 in purchases and sales respectively.

Oxy Holding Co (Pipeline), Inc, a at the company, sold 14,977,890 shares worth $318.28 million at $21.25 per share on Sep 23. The President & CCO had earlier bought another 30,000 PAA shares valued at $424812.0 on Feb 26. The shares were bought at $14.16 per share. Herbold Chris (Sr. VP and Chief Acctg Officer) sold 23,337 shares at $21.38 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $498945.0 while RAYMOND JOHN T, (Director) sold 8,179,284 shares on May 28 for $188.94 million with each share fetching $23.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), on the other hand, is trading around $44.37 with a market cap of $10.93B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $134.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RCL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 76 times at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 347,416 shares. Insider sales totaled 235,749 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 46 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 38.58M shares after the latest sales, with 0.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.90% with a share float percentage of 170.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. having a total of 977 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.57 million shares worth more than $2.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 5.87% of shares outstanding.