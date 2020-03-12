Positives for Target Corporation (TGT) as stock loss in recent trading

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is -15.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.03 and a high of $130.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGT stock was last observed hovering at around $108.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.75% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.61% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -0.55% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.58, the stock is -5.39% and -9.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.04 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -0.17% off its SMA200. TGT registered 42.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $105.88.

The stock witnessed a -6.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.36%, and is 2.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Target Corporation (TGT) has around 360000 employees, a market worth around $54.63B and $78.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.08 and Fwd P/E is 14.53. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.76% and -18.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Target Corporation (TGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Target Corporation (TGT) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Target Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.66 with sales reaching $18.19B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 16.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year.

Target Corporation (TGT) Top Institutional Holders

1,936 institutions hold shares in Target Corporation (TGT), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 84.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 504.29M, and float is at 503.05M with Short Float at 2.66%. Institutions hold 84.28% of the Float.

Target Corporation (TGT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Target Corporation (TGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lundquist Stephanie A, the company’s Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lundquist Stephanie A sold 6,630 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $127.00 per share for a total of $842010.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27394.0 shares.

Target Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that LIU DON H (Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,274 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $122.20 per share for $277883.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37616.0 shares of the TGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 08, LIU DON H (Executive Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $110.00 for $220000.0. The insider now directly holds 39,890 shares of Target Corporation (TGT).

Target Corporation (TGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 38.88% up over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 34.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.63% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.