Companies

Positives for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) as stock gains in recent trading

By Sue Brooks

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) is -15.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The TBLT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 66.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -6.40% and -22.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.5 million and changing 4.14% at the moment leaves the stock -48.44% off its SMA200. TBLT registered -89.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2200 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.3200.

The stock witnessed a 8.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.96%, and is -12.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.11% over the week and 16.45% over the month.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $24.40M and $17.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.20% and -91.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.40%).

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $4.6M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -425.50% this year.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT), with 1.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.64% while institutional investors hold 15.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.63M, and float is at 26.24M with Short Float at 16.54%. Institutions hold 14.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 832750.0 shares valued at $166550.0. The investor’s holdings represent 1.02% of the TBLT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 117079.0 shares valued at $23415.0 to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 51800.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $10360.0, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 47603.0 with a market value of $9520.0.

Companies

Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) Vs. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA): Which Is Riskier?

Richard Addington - 0
Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares are 7.63% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.59% or -$0.04 lower in the latest...
Read more
Companies

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares are -47.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.03% or -$0.03 lower in the latest...
Read more
Companies

Summarizing The Case For Just Energy Group Inc. (JE), T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Andrew Francis - 0
Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares are -58.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.36% or -$0.04 lower in the...
Read more

Read More

Here are the top Institutional holders of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) shares

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) is -83.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high...
Read more

A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is 6.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.52 and a high of...
Read more

A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is -34.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.88 and a high of...
Read more

Recent

Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), GreenSky Inc. (GSKY)

News Andrew Francis - 0
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) shares are -13.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.85% or $0.23 higher in the...
Read more

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) And Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Saying Scary Stuff?

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares are 12.04% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.23% or -$2.0 lower in the latest...
Read more

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) makes -20.62% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) is -49.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us