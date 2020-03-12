Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Vs. Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Which Is Riskier?

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) shares are -24.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.67% or -$3.63 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -22.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.49% and -24.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, Raymond James recommended the PB stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wedbush had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the PB stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $50.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $75.08. The forecasts give the Prosperity Bancshares Inc. stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $67.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.33 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 34.86% or 24.16%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.00% in the current quarter to $1.29, up from the $1.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.36, up 39.00% from $5.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.21 and $1.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 408,694 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 10,716. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,469 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

TIMANUS H E JR, a Chairman at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $200080.0 at $50.02 per share on Mar 10. The EVP and General Counsel had earlier bought another 2,000 PB shares valued at $102620.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $51.31 per share. TIMANUS H E JR (Chairman) bought 5,000 shares at $50.75 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $253750.0 while TIMANUS H E JR, (Chairman) bought 25,000 shares on Mar 09 for $1.29 million with each share fetching $51.64.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO), on the other hand, is trading around $42.71 with a market cap of $79.67B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Rio Tinto Group (RIO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RIO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.60%.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.10% with a share float percentage of 1.07B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rio Tinto Group having a total of 500 institutions that hold shares in the company.