SLM Corporation (SLM) makes -7.38% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is 7.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.76 and a high of $12.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.06% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 31.15% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.95, the stock is -19.26% and -13.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.63 million and changing -6.18% at the moment leaves the stock -3.81% off its SMA200. SLM registered -10.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.30.

The stock witnessed a -15.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.32%, and is -7.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.41% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

SLM Corporation (SLM) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $4.20B and $2.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.32 and Fwd P/E is 4.84. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.34% and -27.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

SLM Corporation (SLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SLM Corporation (SLM) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SLM Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.9 with sales reaching $394.7M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 40.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Top Institutional Holders

411 institutions hold shares in SLM Corporation (SLM), with 2.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.51% while institutional investors hold 100.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 439.98M, and float is at 420.48M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 100.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 39.92 million shares valued at $355.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.46% of the SLM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 39.27 million shares valued at $349.9 million to account for 9.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ValueAct Holdings, L.P. which holds 39.18 million shares representing 9.28% and valued at over $349.13 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.60% of the shares totaling 23.64 million with a market value of $210.63 million.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at SLM Corporation (SLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOODE EARL A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOODE EARL A sold 7,323 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $11.24 per share for a total of $82280.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128365.0 shares.

SLM Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Pitcher Jed H (Director) sold a total of 805 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $10.59 per share for $8528.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43836.0 shares of the SLM stock.

SLM Corporation (SLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) that is trading -38.34% down over the past 12 months. Navient Corporation (NAVI) is -14.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.78% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.03.