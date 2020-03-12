Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) shares are -29.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.19% or -$1.72 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.48% down YTD and -28.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.50% and -26.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, UBS recommended the EMR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 18, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the EMR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $52.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $79.56. The forecasts give the Emerson Electric Co. stock a price target range of $93.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $66.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.46 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 43.94% or 21.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.8, down from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.65, down 0.00% from $3.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.87 and $1.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 535,328 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 307,921. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,300 and 8,111 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sharp Robert T, a Exec. Pres. Comm & Res. Sols. at the company, sold 7,000 shares worth $532911.0 at $76.13 per share on Dec 17. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 EMR shares valued at $257346.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $51.47 per share. BLINN MARK A (Director) bought 1,400 shares at $73.11 per share on Nov 15 for a total of $102358.0 while DELLAQUILA FRANK J, (Senior Exec. VP and CFO) sold 2,000 shares on Nov 12 for $148789.0 with each share fetching $74.39.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR), on the other hand, is trading around $9.80 with a market cap of $7.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.74 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CZR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $913.0 million. This represented a 57.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.17 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.45 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $25.34 billion from $25.48 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $2.61 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.01 billion, significantly higher than the $786.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $178.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Caesars Entertainment Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 213,316 shares. Insider sales totaled 328,783 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 117.03M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.83% with a share float percentage of 676.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caesars Entertainment Corporation having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 114.25 million shares worth more than $1.55 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Icahn, Carl, C. held 16.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 51.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $700.58 million and represent 7.55% of shares outstanding.