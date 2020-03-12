Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Groupon Inc. (GRPN), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares are -59.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.66% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -66.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.37% and -67.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, Goldman recommended the GRPN stock is a Sell, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 17, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the GRPN stock is a “Hold”. 3 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.94. The forecasts give the Groupon Inc. stock a price target range of $2.90 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 55.67 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 70.34% or 42.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -53.30% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.04, down -28.80% from $0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,356,793 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,976,055. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,391,830 and 1,553,997 in purchases and sales respectively.

BARRIS PETER J, a Director at the company, sold 210,124 shares worth $490955.0 at $2.34 per share on Dec 26. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 100,050 GRPN shares valued at $100050.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $1.00 per share. LEFKOFSKY ERIC P (Director) sold 750,000 shares at $2.74 per share on Dec 12 for a total of $2.06 million while LEFKOFSKY ERIC P, (Director) sold 750,000 shares on Dec 11 for $2.12 million with each share fetching $2.82.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM), on the other hand, is trading around $1.75 with a market cap of $496.42M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 83.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.63% with a share float percentage of 193.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hudbay Minerals Inc. having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. with over 37.29 million shares worth more than $154.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. held 14.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with the investment firm holding over 37.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.74 million and represent 14.18% of shares outstanding.