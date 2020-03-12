Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) shares are -27.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.25% or -$0.95 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -27.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.50% and -21.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the HPE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Reiterated the stock as a Hold on March 04, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the HPE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.93. The forecasts give the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.65 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 41.28% or 8.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.37, down from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.79, down -4.00% from $1.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 70 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,345,150 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,061,872. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,167 and 106,204 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ricci Jeff T, a SVP, Controller & PAO at the company, sold 9,255 shares worth $147155.0 at $15.90 per share on Dec 12. The CSO, Pres Hybrid IT had earlier sold another 16,884 HPE shares valued at $246675.0 on Jan 28. The shares were sold at $14.61 per share. Karros Kirt P (SVP, Finance & Treasurer) sold 9,255 shares at $16.00 per share on Dec 12 for a total of $148080.0 while Melkote Keerti, (President Intelligent Edge) sold 66,130 shares on Dec 12 for $1.06 million with each share fetching $15.97.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), on the other hand, is trading around $221.21 with a market cap of $13.70B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $285.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.99 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ULTA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Ulta Beauty Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 248,982 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,031 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.52M shares after the latest sales, with 10.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.70% with a share float percentage of 54.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ulta Beauty Inc. having a total of 1,020 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.09 million shares worth more than $1.54 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 billion and represent 7.00% of shares outstanding.