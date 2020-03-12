News

Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

By Winifred Gerald

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) shares are -20.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.20% or -$4.83 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -21.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.66% and -9.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the UPS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the UPS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $87.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $121.91. The forecasts give the United Parcel Service Inc. stock a price target range of $147.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $72.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.82 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 40.14% or -22.21%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $1.41, up from the $1.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.9, up 4.70% from $7.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.95 and $2.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 141,076 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 85,482. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 106,918 and 48,782 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brothers Norman M. Jr, a SVP, General Counsel & Sec at the company, sold 1,500 shares worth $159045.0 at $106.03 per share on May 01. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 1,500 UPS shares valued at $174641.0 on Nov 01. The shares were sold at $116.43 per share.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR), on the other hand, is trading around $13.32 with a market cap of $1.80B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.02 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LADR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.10%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Ladder Capital Corp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 2,733,371 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,398,498 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.19M shares after the latest sales, with 50.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.60% with a share float percentage of 100.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ladder Capital Corp having a total of 259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.2 million shares worth more than $165.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $155.91 million and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.

