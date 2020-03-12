Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) shares are -0.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.94% or -$1.75 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 8.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.41% and 3.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 15, 2019, Barclays recommended the WPM stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on December 05, 2019. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the WPM stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.89. The forecasts give the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock a price target range of $41.04 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 22.76 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 32.46% or 4.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.17, up from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.56, up 9.10% from $0.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.9 for the next year.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), on the other hand, is trading around $315.23 with a market cap of $167.43B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $360.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Adobe Inc. (ADBE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADBE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 29.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 105 times at Adobe Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 598,444 shares. Insider sales totaled 400,806 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 67 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -29.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.36M shares after the latest sales, with 55.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.90% with a share float percentage of 476.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adobe Inc. having a total of 2,374 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.58 million shares worth more than $12.72 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 35.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.7 billion and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.