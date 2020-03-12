Stocks that are not receiving major attention: CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), Popular Inc. (BPOP)

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) shares are -26.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.76% or -$0.63 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -22.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.45% and -12.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 19, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the CNHI stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 10, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CNHI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.81. The forecasts give the CNH Industrial N.V. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 36.58 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 46.5% or 21.16%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.30% in the current quarter to $0.11, down from the $0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.8, down -2.00% from $0.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.89 for the next year.

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP), on the other hand, is trading around $38.31 with a market cap of $3.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Popular Inc. (BPOP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BPOP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 76.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 85 times at Popular Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 199,136 shares. Insider sales totaled 96,494 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 53 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.17M shares after the latest sales, with 15.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.00% with a share float percentage of 87.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Popular Inc. having a total of 428 institutions that hold shares in the company.