Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU), Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares are 2.15% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.94% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.55% down YTD and 4.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.25% and -15.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the GLUU stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on February 04, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the GLUU stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.89. The forecasts give the Glu Mobile Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 23.19 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 32.67% or -10.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.25, up 8.10% from $0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,527,506 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,387,021. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,766,482 and 1,880,799 in purchases and sales respectively.

Smith Benjamin T. IV, a Director at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $370000.0 at $7.40 per share on Feb 19. The Vice President of Accounting had earlier sold another 4,049 GLUU shares valued at $28874.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $7.13 per share. Nada Hany (Director) sold 50,000 shares at $7.24 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $362070.0 while Akhavan Chris, (SVP, Business & Corp. Dev.) sold 379,932 shares on Feb 11 for $2.61 million with each share fetching $6.86.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR), on the other hand, is trading around $12.77 with a market cap of $2.37B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UNVR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $450.4 million. This represented a 79.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.15 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.28 on the year-over-year period.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $6.49 billion from $6.78 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $2.45 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $363.9 million, significantly higher than the $289.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $241.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Univar Solutions Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 115,037 shares. Insider sales totaled 26,886 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.18M shares after the latest sales, with 11.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 158.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Univar Solutions Inc. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TCI Fund Management Ltd with over 16.68 million shares worth more than $404.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, TCI Fund Management Ltd held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $348.66 million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.