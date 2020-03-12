Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM), Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares are 19.76% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.09% or -$5.06 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 16.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.09% and -4.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Raymond James recommended the TNDM stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 05, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the TNDM stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $66.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $93.86. The forecasts give the Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $77.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.33 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 39.7% or 13.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 180.00% in the current quarter to -$0.16, up from the -$0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.03, up 26.80% from -$0.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 73 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 299,475 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,088,570. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 163,555 and 463,350 in purchases and sales respectively.

Allen Dick, a Director at the company, sold 2,979 shares worth $234805.0 at $78.82 per share on Feb 26. The EVP, Chief Legal & Compliance had earlier sold another 2,000 TNDM shares valued at $154329.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $77.16 per share. Sheridan John F (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 30,000 shares at $87.86 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $2.64 million while BERGER DAVID B, (EVP, Chief Legal & Compliance) sold 16,000 shares on Feb 13 for $1.32 million with each share fetching $82.67.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), on the other hand, is trading around $31.19 with a market cap of $66.32B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.03 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Enbridge Inc. (ENB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ENB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Enbridge Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.92M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.50% with a share float percentage of 2.02B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enbridge Inc. having a total of 1,430 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 139.51 million shares worth more than $5.55 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 6.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the investment firm holding over 127.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.08 billion and represent 6.31% of shares outstanding.