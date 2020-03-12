Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW), Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) shares are 0.24% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.09% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.89% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -0.69% down YTD and 0.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.12% and 0.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 11, 2019, Stifel recommended the ADSW stock is a Hold, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 02, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the ADSW stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.04. The forecasts give the Advanced Disposal Services Inc. stock a price target range of $33.15 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $33.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 0.36 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 0.69% or 0.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -42.90% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.43, up 3.60% from $0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 204,107 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 305,167. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 77,203 and 43,768 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Senior VP, Gen Coun, Secretary had earlier sold another 126,904 ADSW shares valued at $4.17 million on Dec 03. The shares were sold at $32.87 per share.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC), on the other hand, is trading around $10.26 with a market cap of $174.11M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MFAC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $740000.0. This represented a -403.4% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $147000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $175.35 million from $174.68 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $734000.0. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-1.17 million.

Major holders

Shares held by institutions stand at 80.31% with a share float percentage of 14.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management Inc with over 2.19 million shares worth more than $22.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Karpus Management Inc held 12.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with the investment firm holding over 1.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.31 million and represent 7.09% of shares outstanding.