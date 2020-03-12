Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT), The Boeing Company (BA)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares are -42.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.29% or -$1.8 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -34.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.49% and -31.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, Wedbush recommended the AIMT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Neutral on February 28, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AIMT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $47.73. The forecasts give the Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 63.19 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 73.38% or 39.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$1.16, down from the -$0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.82, away from -$3.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.17 and -$0.73. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 157,785 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 81,731. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 104,025 and 53,780 in purchases and sales respectively.

BJERKHOLT ERIC, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $18970.0 at $18.97 per share on Mar 09. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 2,665 AIMT shares valued at $49934.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $18.74 per share. Sheehy Douglas T.sold 400 shares at $37.00 per share on Jan 16 for a total of $14800.0 while ADELMAN DANIEL C MD, (Chief Medical Officer) sold 20,000 shares on Jan 02 for $700038.0 with each share fetching $35.00.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), on the other hand, is trading around $189.08 with a market cap of $131.03B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $342.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Boeing Company (BA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at The Boeing Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 110,804 shares. Insider sales totaled 67,476 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 602.57k shares after the latest sales, with 22.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.60% with a share float percentage of 562.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Boeing Company having a total of 2,609 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.78 million shares worth more than $13.28 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 34.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.24 billion and represent 6.13% of shares outstanding.