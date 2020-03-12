Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Align Technology Inc. (ALGN), Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares are -18.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.39% or -$25.98 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -17.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.60% and -11.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 24, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the ALGN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 09, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ALGN stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $202.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $301.86. The forecasts give the Align Technology Inc. stock a price target range of $363.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $220.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.02 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 44.3% or 8.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.30% in the current quarter to $1.24, up from the $0.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.69, up 17.80% from $5.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.23 and $1.84. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 71 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 266,902 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 328,429. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 226,600 and 122,357 in purchases and sales respectively.

SIEGEL SUSAN E, a Director at the company, sold 300 shares worth $78015.0 at $260.05 per share on Feb 05. The Director had earlier sold another 1,400 ALGN shares valued at $383500.0 on Feb 12. The shares were sold at $273.93 per share. SIEGEL SUSAN E (Director) sold 300 shares at $257.50 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $77250.0 while Hockridge Stuart A, (SVP Global HR) sold 802 shares on Feb 03 for $203433.0 with each share fetching $253.66.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), on the other hand, is trading around $38.48 with a market cap of $5.62B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $59.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PLAN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -50.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 88 times at Anaplan Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 732,142 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,049,118 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 75 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -62.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 29.1M shares after the latest sales, with -2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.20% with a share float percentage of 119.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anaplan Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.29 million shares worth more than $486.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Coatue Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 9.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $477.23 million and represent 6.82% of shares outstanding.