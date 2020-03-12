Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares are -52.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.05% or -$0.5 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -59.34% down YTD and -43.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.27% and -36.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, ROTH Capital recommended the CDE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 28, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CDE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.38. The forecasts give the Coeur Mining Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 47.81 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 58.38% or 33.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.01, up 2.50% from -$0.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 735,458 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 240,908. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 693,708 and 173,271 in purchases and sales respectively.

Whelan Thomas S, a SVP & CFO at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $102625.0 at $4.11 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 1,233 CDE shares valued at $4920.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $3.99 per share. Sandoval Brian E (Director) bought 984 shares at $5.00 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $4920.0 while Edwards Sebastian, (Director) sold 21,423 shares on Feb 25 for $111528.0 with each share fetching $5.21.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO), on the other hand, is trading around $3.41 with a market cap of $151.95M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Quantum Corporation (QMCO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

QMCO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $35.64 million. This represented a 65.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $103.31 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $165.3 million from $158.26 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $135.87 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.97 million, significantly higher than the -$7.35 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-7.29 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Quantum Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 2,745,938 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,348,026 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.53M shares after the latest sales, with -10.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.10% with a share float percentage of 37.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quantum Corporation having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company.