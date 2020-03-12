Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), News Corporation (NWSA)

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) shares are 4.48% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.89% or -$0.83 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.31% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.04% down YTD and 14.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.03% and 25.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, CIBC recommended the EGO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the EGO stock is a “Hold”. 2 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.83. The forecasts give the Eldorado Gold Corporation stock a price target range of $14.93 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.50. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -313.11 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 49.36% or -16.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.03, down -8.90% from $0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.05 for the next year.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA), on the other hand, is trading around $10.09 with a market cap of $6.43B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the News Corporation (NWSA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NWSA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $936.0 million. This represented a 62.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.48 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $16.28 billion from $16.23 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $3.72 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $192.0 million, significantly lower than the $358.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-45.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at News Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 27,962 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,720 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.44M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 507.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with News Corporation having a total of 534 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 59.94 million shares worth more than $847.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 54.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $773.82 million and represent 14.08% of shares outstanding.