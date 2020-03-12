Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), iQIYI Inc. (IQ)

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are 74.47% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.47% or -$3.86 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 89.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.95% and 19.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 03, 2019, Goldman recommended the ENPH stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 13, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ENPH stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.67. The forecasts give the Enphase Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 15.99 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 40.39% or -7.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.20% in the current quarter to $0.33, up from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.34, up 41.70% from $0.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,062,740 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,400,107. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,840,065 and 4,142,553 in purchases and sales respectively.

GOMO STEVEN J, a Director at the company, sold 67,781 shares worth $3.93 million at $57.92 per share on Feb 26. The Director had earlier sold another 178,694 ENPH shares valued at $9.36 million on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $52.38 per share. RODGERS THURMAN J (Director) sold 1,821,306 shares at $53.15 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $96.81 million while RANHOFF DAVID A, (VP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 22,325 shares on Feb 21 for $1.29 million with each share fetching $57.77.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ), on the other hand, is trading around $19.76 with a market cap of $16.52B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $171.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$11.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the iQIYI Inc. (IQ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IQ’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -31.90%.

Major holders

Insiders own 51.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.70% with a share float percentage of 200.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iQIYI Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 46.69 million shares worth more than $985.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. held 14.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, with the investment firm holding over 14.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $301.64 million and represent 4.52% of shares outstanding.