Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: First Horizon National Corporation (FHN), Ford Motor Company (F)

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) shares are -35.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.64% or -$0.81 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.25% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.74% down YTD and -33.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.23% and -35.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 05, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the FHN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the FHN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.08. The forecasts give the First Horizon National Corporation stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 48.69 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 53.38% or 40.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.90% in the current quarter to $0.4, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.66, up 36.30% from $1.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.36 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 89 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,264,074 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 774,555. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 361,914 and 312,899 in purchases and sales respectively.

POPWELL DAVID T, a President-Banking at the company, sold 47,790 shares worth $781271.0 at $16.35 per share on Feb 04. The Chairman, President and CEO had earlier sold another 185,434 FHN shares valued at $3.08 million on Feb 11. The shares were sold at $16.58 per share. Valine Yousef A. (EVP, Chief Op. & Risk Officer) sold 28,249 shares at $17.12 per share on Nov 05 for a total of $483623.0 while Valine Yousef A., (EVP, Chief Op. & Risk Officer) sold 38,817 shares on Aug 08 for $622120.0 with each share fetching $16.03.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), on the other hand, is trading around $5.90 with a market cap of $25.94B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ford Motor Company (F) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

F’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.36 billion. This represented a 86.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $39.72 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.43 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $258.54 billion from $258.16 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $17.15 billion while total current assets were at $114.05 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $17.64 billion, significantly higher than the $15.02 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $10.01 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 70 times at Ford Motor Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 2,769,341 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,901,395 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 943.61M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 23.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.00% with a share float percentage of 3.91B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ford Motor Company having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.