Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI), Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares are -41.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.43% or -$0.18 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -62.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.28% and -20.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2017, Robert W. Baird recommended the PTI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on October 18, 2018. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PTI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.75. The forecasts give the Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 79.83 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 85.5% or 61.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.70% in the current quarter to -$0.32, down from the -$0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.28, down -72.60% from -$1.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.4 and -$0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,283,919. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

New Enterprise Associates 12, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 117,164 shares worth $287134.0 at $2.45 per share on Nov 26. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 1,166,755 PTI shares valued at $2.94 million on Nov 27. The shares were sold at $2.52 per share.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN), on the other hand, is trading around $5.45 with a market cap of $1.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ETRN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Equitrans Midstream Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 127,278 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,278 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 51.75M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 20.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 202.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equitrans Midstream Corporation having a total of 391 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 28.71 million shares worth more than $383.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital International Investors held 11.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 19.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $266.99 million and represent 7.85% of shares outstanding.