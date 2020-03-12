Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares are -4.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.10% or -$4.14 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -20.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.31% and -1.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 16, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the ACAD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ACAD stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.40. The forecasts give the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.63 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 50.84% or 10.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.60% in the current quarter to -$0.46, up from the -$0.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.85, up 34.90% from -$1.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.48 and -$0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,153,768 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 553,810. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 115,479 and 115,479 in purchases and sales respectively.

YANG MICHAEL J., a EVP and CCO at the company, sold 105,479 shares worth $4.69 million at $44.46 per share on Dec 12. The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 ACAD shares valued at $421900.0 on Jan 07. The shares were sold at $42.19 per share. KIM AUSTIN D. (EVP & General Counsel) sold 17,500 shares at $45.06 per share on Dec 11 for a total of $788576.0 while YANG MICHAEL J., (EVP and CCO) sold 14,521 shares on Dec 09 for $732792.0 with each share fetching $50.46.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI), on the other hand, is trading around $15.50 with a market cap of $37.03B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KMI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 36.90%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Kinder Morgan Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 2,644,194 shares. Insider sales totaled 896,124 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 310.93M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 11.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.20% with a share float percentage of 1.95B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinder Morgan Inc. having a total of 1,530 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 164.24 million shares worth more than $3.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 135.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.86 billion and represent 5.96% of shares outstanding.