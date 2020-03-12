Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX), Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) shares are -8.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.57% or -$0.23 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -2.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.60% and -12.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 05, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the AMX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, HSBC Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 08, 2019. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AMX stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.93. The forecasts give the America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock a price target range of $395.55 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $300.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.69 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 96.36% or 95.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.30% in the current quarter to $0.27, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.13, up 1.30% from $1.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.34 for the next year.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), on the other hand, is trading around $84.37 with a market cap of $37.17B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $108.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ETN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 97 times at Eaton Corporation plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 48 times and accounting for 273,908 shares. Insider sales totaled 254,002 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 49 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 996.29k shares after the latest sales, with 6.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.80% with a share float percentage of 412.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eaton Corporation plc having a total of 1,543 institutions that hold shares in the company.