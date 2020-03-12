Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Lennar Corporation (LEN), Intel Corporation (INTC)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) shares are 6.38% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.01% or -$5.94 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.18% down YTD and 1.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.61% and -13.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the LEN stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Argus had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 23, 2019. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the LEN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $53.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $70.50. The forecasts give the Lennar Corporation stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $62.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.24 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 31.53% or 13.85%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.10% in the current quarter to $0.84, up from the $0.74 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.27, up 1.80% from $5.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.37 and $1.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 56 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,502,671 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 811,636. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 624,553 and 467,050 in purchases and sales respectively.

STOWELL SCOTT D, a Director at the company, sold 300,000 shares worth $20.16 million at $67.20 per share on Jan 24. The Controller had earlier sold another 20,000 LEN shares valued at $1.34 million on Jan 24. The shares were sold at $67.22 per share. BESSETTE DIANE J (VP/CFO/Treasurer) sold 10,000 shares at $58.92 per share on Jan 21 for a total of $589238.0 while Collins David M, (Controller) sold 10,000 shares on Jan 15 for $625400.0 with each share fetching $62.54.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), on the other hand, is trading around $51.66 with a market cap of $235.80B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $65.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.99 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Intel Corporation (INTC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INTC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 30.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.08 billion. This represented a 74.86% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $20.21 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.57 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $136.52 billion from $133.77 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $8.93 billion while total current assets were at $31.24 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $33.15 billion, significantly higher than the $29.43 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $16.93 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 182 times at Intel Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 91 times and accounting for 940,883 shares. Insider sales totaled 467,368 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 91 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.05M shares after the latest sales, with 95.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.90% with a share float percentage of 4.27B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intel Corporation having a total of 3,240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 361.02 million shares worth more than $21.61 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 302.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.12 billion and represent 7.08% of shares outstanding.