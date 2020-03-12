Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) shares are -42.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.15% or -$3.16 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -42.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.58% and -36.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Cowen recommended the MPC stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 13, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the MPC stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $76.20. The forecasts give the Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $54.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 58.85 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 65.16% or 41.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 81.40% in the current quarter to $0.44, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.71, up 7.00% from $4.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.97 and $3.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 379,009 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 272,903. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 337,151 and 217,794 in purchases and sales respectively.

Templin Donald C., a Pres., Refining, Mktg & Supply at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $253697.0 at $50.74 per share on May 15. The Director had earlier bought another 12,500 MPC shares valued at $601750.0 on Jun 11. The shares were bought at $48.14 per share.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR), on the other hand, is trading around $33.77 with a market cap of $3.14B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.33 and spell out a less modest performance – a -28.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Vir Biotechnology Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 121,395,873 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 471.62k shares after the latest sales, with -100.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.40% with a share float percentage of 100.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vir Biotechnology Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 40760.0 shares worth more than $512557.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Street Corporation held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is New York State Common Retirement Fund, with the investment firm holding over 8200.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103115.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.