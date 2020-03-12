Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Range Resources Corporation (RRC), Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK)

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) shares are -53.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.16% or -$0.32 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -41.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.08% and -29.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the RRC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on March 11, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the RRC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 3 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.73. The forecasts give the Range Resources Corporation stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.05. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 58.99 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 78.44% or -84.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 166.70% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.07, up 1.90% from $0.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.27 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,254,655 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 89,605. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,847,140 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Scucchi Mark, a SVP & CFO at the company, bought 9,300 shares worth $19251.0 at $2.07 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 903,128 RRC shares valued at $1.98 million on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $2.20 per share. Scucchi Mark (SVP & CFO) bought 5,700 shares at $2.22 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $12654.0 while GRAY STEVEN D, (Director) bought 30,000 shares on Dec 09 for $114600.0 with each share fetching $3.82.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), on the other hand, is trading around $4.54 with a market cap of $218.06M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OSTK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -9.10%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 72 times at Overstock.com Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 117,512 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,230,579 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.99M shares after the latest sales, with -69.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.90% with a share float percentage of 36.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Overstock.com Inc. having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 740843.0 shares worth more than $5.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 1.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 394482.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.78 million and represent 1.02% of shares outstanding.