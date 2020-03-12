Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Yelp Inc. (YELP), SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) shares are -20.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.70% or -$3.81 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -16.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.09% and -18.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, Barclays recommended the YELP stock is a Underweight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 14, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the YELP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 3 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.00. The forecasts give the Yelp Inc. stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.14 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 50.0% or 20.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.70% in the current quarter to -$0.04, down from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.88, up 10.70% from $0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 277,820 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 79,302. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 261,807 and 38,627 in purchases and sales respectively.

Miln James, a Interim CFO at the company, sold 1,201 shares worth $39273.0 at $32.70 per share on Feb 03. The Chief Administrative Officer had earlier sold another 4,675 YELP shares valued at $158529.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $33.91 per share. Wilson Laurence (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 19,043 shares at $36.80 per share on Jan 15 for a total of $700771.0.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), on the other hand, is trading around $9.27 with a market cap of $2.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SITC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at SITE Centers Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 104,545 shares. Insider sales totaled 42,121 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 41.03M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 17.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.40% with a share float percentage of 152.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SITE Centers Corp. having a total of 343 institutions that hold shares in the company.