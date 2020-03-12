Summarizing The Case For CVS Health Corporation (CVS), NIKE Inc. (NKE)

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) shares are -15.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.06% or -$1.29 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -16.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.10% and -12.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the CVS stock is a Buy, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on September 27, 2019. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the CVS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $61.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $84.25. The forecasts give the CVS Health Corporation stock a price target range of $109.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $71.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.23 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 43.75% or 13.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.00% in the current quarter to $1.62, up from the $1.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.15, up 2.30% from $7.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.78 and $1.92. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 815,360 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 625,115. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 709,455 and 443,166 in purchases and sales respectively.

Roberts Jonathan C, a EVP & Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 57,563 shares worth $4.18 million at $72.63 per share on Jan 08. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 266,476 CVS shares valued at $19.93 million on Jan 15. The shares were sold at $74.79 per share. Lynch Karen S (EVP & Pres, Aetna Bus Unit) sold 80,143 shares at $75.00 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $6.01 million while Brennan Troyen A, (EVP and Chief Medical Officer) sold 23,604 shares on Nov 04 for $1.61 million with each share fetching $68.00.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE), on the other hand, is trading around $84.00 with a market cap of $140.97B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $110.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NIKE Inc. (NKE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NKE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.80%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at NIKE Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 1,422,413 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,208,706 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 18.13M shares after the latest sales, with 1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.60% with a share float percentage of 1.23B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIKE Inc. having a total of 2,475 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 106.54 million shares worth more than $10.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 89.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.07 billion and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.