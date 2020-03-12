Summarizing The Case For International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) shares are -6.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.45% or -$6.8 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.91% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.69% down YTD and -6.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.20% and -18.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the IBM stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Edward Jones had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 03, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the IBM stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $117.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $149.94. The forecasts give the International Business Machines Corporation stock a price target range of $173.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $121.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 21.32 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 31.81% or 2.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.60% in the current quarter to $1.95, down from the $2.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $13.37, up 2.20% from $12.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.71 and $3.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $14.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 71 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 236,328 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 122,691. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 168,565 and 79,591 in purchases and sales respectively.

Del Bene Robert F, a VP, Controller at the company, sold 1,175 shares worth $177712.0 at $151.24 per share on Feb 20. The VP, Controller had earlier sold another 1,175 IBM shares valued at $164952.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $140.38 per share. Del Bene Robert F (VP, Controller) sold 1,175 shares at $150.82 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $177211.0 while Del Bene Robert F, (VP, Controller) sold 1,175 shares on Feb 14 for $178560.0 with each share fetching $151.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), on the other hand, is trading around $35.07 with a market cap of $21.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $654.0 million. This represented a 95.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $16.33 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.89 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.55 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $44.0 billion from $41.8 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $21.35 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$5.45 billion, significantly lower than the -$4.78 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-6.28 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 536,624 shares. Insider sales totaled 189,641 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.24M shares after the latest sales, with 27.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.10% with a share float percentage of 555.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Archer-Daniels-Midland Company having a total of 1,091 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with over 51.21 million shares worth more than $2.37 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co held 9.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 44.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.08 billion and represent 8.06% of shares outstanding.