Summarizing The Case For Just Energy Group Inc. (JE), T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares are -58.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.36% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -67.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.37% and -54.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 22, 2019, CIBC recommended the JE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on October 08, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the JE stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.88. The forecasts give the Just Energy Group Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.12. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 91.75 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 78.33% or 41.96%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 584.60% in the current quarter to $0.15, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.12, down -1.10% from $1.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.52 for the next year.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), on the other hand, is trading around $0.50 with a market cap of $23.18M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 92.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at T2 Biosystems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 263,286 shares. Insider sales totaled 125,295 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.08M shares after the latest sales, with 2.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.70% with a share float percentage of 43.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with T2 Biosystems Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 4.32 million shares worth more than $5.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 9.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 1.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 million and represent 3.20% of shares outstanding.