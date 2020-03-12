Summarizing The Case For Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC), Arconic Inc. (ARNC)

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) shares are -9.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.85% or -$18.8 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.47% down YTD and -10.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.17% and -18.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 20, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the PAYC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on January 17, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the PAYC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $220.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $316.93. The forecasts give the Paycom Software Inc. stock a price target range of $372.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $280.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.37 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 40.68% or 21.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.70% in the current quarter to $1.3, up from the $1.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.23, up 23.80% from $3.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.82 and $0.97. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 65 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 287,710 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 146,703. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 277,168 and 8,276 in purchases and sales respectively.

York Jeffrey D., a Chief Sales Officer at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $5.82 million at $232.84 per share on Aug 14. The Chief Sales Officer had earlier sold another 25,000 PAYC shares valued at $5.32 million on Nov 06. The shares were sold at $212.78 per share. Evans Jon (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,100 shares at $240.47 per share on Jul 09 for a total of $504994.0 while Smith Bradley Scott, (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,600 shares on Jun 03 for $522473.0 with each share fetching $200.95.

Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC), on the other hand, is trading around $22.11 with a market cap of $10.92B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Arconic Inc. (ARNC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ARNC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $315.0 million. This represented a 90.74% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.70 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $17.58 billion from $17.48 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $5.84 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $406.0 million, significantly higher than the $217.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-180.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at Arconic Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 1,429,085 shares. Insider sales totaled 610,245 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.19M shares after the latest sales, with 84.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.60% with a share float percentage of 432.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arconic Inc. having a total of 771 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.85 million shares worth more than $1.32 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Elliott Management Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 41.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 billion and represent 9.54% of shares outstanding.