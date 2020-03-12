Summarizing The Case For Sabre Corporation (SABR), Macy’s Inc. (M)

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) shares are -53.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.74% or -$1.34 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.11% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.52% down YTD and -53.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.14% and -51.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the SABR stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Downgrade the stock as a Perform on February 27, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the SABR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.50. The forecasts give the Sabre Corporation stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 50.38 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 54.1% or 46.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.04, down from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.36, down -1.50% from $1.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.96 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 515,769 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 349,809. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,875 and 50,684 in purchases and sales respectively.

MENKE SEAN E, a President and CEO at the company, sold 8,513 shares worth $196397.0 at $23.07 per share on Jan 21. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 17,000 SABR shares valued at $369033.0 on Feb 03. The shares were sold at $21.71 per share. MENKE SEAN E (President and CEO) sold 17,000 shares at $22.59 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $384100.0 while MENKE SEAN E, (President and CEO) sold 17,000 shares on Dec 02 for $379683.0 with each share fetching $22.33.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M), on the other hand, is trading around $9.49 with a market cap of $3.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Macy’s Inc. (M) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

M’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.90%.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $22.55 billion from $20.74 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $8.3 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Macy’s Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 184,683 shares. Insider sales totaled 84,931 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 605.64k shares after the latest sales, with 22.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.30% with a share float percentage of 308.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Macy’s Inc. having a total of 745 institutions that hold shares in the company.