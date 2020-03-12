Summarizing The Case For Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) shares are -28.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.22% or -$3.23 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.07% down YTD and -30.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.59% and -24.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the SRG stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.00. The forecasts give the Seritage Growth Properties stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.18 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 43.18% or 43.18%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 39,118 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 55,380. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 1,641 in purchases and sales respectively.

LAMPERT EDWARD S, a Trustee at the company, sold 38,652 shares worth $1.52 million at $39.24 per share on Aug 12. The Trustee had earlier bought another 38,652 SRG shares valued at $1.52 million on Aug 12. The shares were bought at $39.24 per share.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), on the other hand, is trading around $16.02 with a market cap of $21.01B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WMB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$76.0 million. This represented a 103.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.11 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $46.04 billion from $46.28 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.58 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.69 billion, significantly higher than the $3.29 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.58 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at The Williams Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 783,311 shares. Insider sales totaled 147,967 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.47M shares after the latest sales, with 108.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.00% with a share float percentage of 1.21B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Williams Companies Inc. having a total of 1,138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 131.78 million shares worth more than $3.13 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 100.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 billion and represent 8.31% of shares outstanding.