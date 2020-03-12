Summarizing The Case For The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), Splunk Inc. (SPLK)

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) shares are -19.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.76% or -$12.46 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -17.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.38% and -22.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Odeon recommended the GS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Odeon had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 03, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the GS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $171.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $265.07. The forecasts give the The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock a price target range of $367.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $180.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.15 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 53.16% or 4.51%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.30% in the current quarter to $6.22, up from the $5.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $24.29, up 0.30% from $21.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.9 and $6.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $27.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 99,588 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 96,991. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 99,588 and 89,326 in purchases and sales respectively.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), on the other hand, is trading around $120.74 with a market cap of $20.97B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $166.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Splunk Inc. (SPLK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SPLK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -10.90%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Splunk Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 7,457 shares. Insider sales totaled 120,087 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -34.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 720.33k shares after the latest sales, with -12.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.60% with a share float percentage of 155.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Splunk Inc. having a total of 897 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 26.56 million shares worth more than $3.98 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 17.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.12 billion and represent 9.09% of shares outstanding.