Summarizing The Case For The Progressive Corporation (PGR), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) shares are 10.99% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.66% or -$2.85 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.80% down YTD and 10.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.93% and -6.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Citigroup recommended the PGR stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 11, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PGR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $75.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $85.88. The forecasts give the The Progressive Corporation stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 12.54 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 24.89% or -0.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $1.37, up from the $1.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.27, up 10.80% from $5.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.05 and $1.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 77 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 829,858 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 820,933. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 154,765 and 107,813 in purchases and sales respectively.

Murphy John Jo, a CRM President at the company, sold 7,922 shares worth $583851.0 at $73.70 per share on Jan 13. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 24,609 PGR shares valued at $1.99 million on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $80.72 per share. Sieger Michael D (Claims President) sold 3,356 shares at $75.00 per share on Jan 06 for a total of $251700.0 while Sieger Michael D, (Claims President) sold 3,687 shares on Jan 03 for $271068.0 with each share fetching $73.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), on the other hand, is trading around $18.49 with a market cap of $3.92B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DOC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $16.52 million. This represented a 84.63% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $107.42 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $201.18 million, significantly lower than the $208.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $47.96 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at Physicians Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 358,748 shares. Insider sales totaled 181,012 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.96M shares after the latest sales, with 11.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.40% with a share float percentage of 195.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Physicians Realty Trust having a total of 399 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.32 million shares worth more than $517.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $347.57 million and represent 9.31% of shares outstanding.