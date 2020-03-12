Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) turns bearish with loss of -0.87 points

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is -28.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.52 and a high of $15.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 16.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.14, the stock is -23.49% and -28.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.67 million and changing -8.69% at the moment leaves the stock -31.87% off its SMA200. SHO registered -33.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.39.

The stock witnessed a -23.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.81%, and is -7.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $2.24B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.50 and Fwd P/E is 27.73. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.99% and -39.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $255.84M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Top Institutional Holders

312 institutions hold shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), with 2.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 103.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 223.62M, and float is at 222.45M with Short Float at 2.25%. Institutions hold 102.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.14 million shares valued at $461.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.72% of the SHO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.48 million shares valued at $312.94 million to account for 9.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PGGM Investments which holds 13.13 million shares representing 5.83% and valued at over $182.84 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.03% of the shares totaling 11.32 million with a market value of $157.52 million.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -35.20% down over the past 12 months. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is -38.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.2% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.