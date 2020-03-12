Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) makes -21.45% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is -34.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.04 and a high of $21.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The SKT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.27% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $9.67, the stock is -21.51% and -30.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.04 million and changing -11.61% at the moment leaves the stock -36.98% off its SMA200. SKT registered -53.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.30.

The stock witnessed a -29.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.72%, and is -21.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.44% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has around 285 employees, a market worth around $907.34M and $478.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.42 and Fwd P/E is 15.47. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.69% and -54.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $112.08M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 104.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Top Institutional Holders

379 institutions hold shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), with 2.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.41% while institutional investors hold 120.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.83M, and float is at 90.66M with Short Float at 54.55%. Institutions hold 117.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 29.64 million shares valued at $436.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 31.91% of the SKT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.29 million shares valued at $225.25 million to account for 16.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.5 million shares representing 14.53% and valued at over $198.82 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 2.48% of the shares totaling 2.31 million with a market value of $33.96 million.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SUMMERELL VIRGINIA R, the company’s Senior VP, Treasurer. SEC filings show that SUMMERELL VIRGINIA R sold 5,830 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $12.56 per share for a total of $73236.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34310.0 shares.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that HENRY DAVID (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $14.41 per share for $144090.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34400.0 shares of the SKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, TANGER STEVEN B (CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.48 for $144760.0. The insider now directly holds 1,188,888 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is -14.82% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.47% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 58.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.09.