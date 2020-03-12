The decline in Etsy Inc. (ETSY) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is 30.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.76 and a high of $72.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The ETSY stock was last observed hovering at around $57.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.74% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.6% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -22.51% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.23, the stock is -9.49% and -1.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.86 million and changing -13.35% at the moment leaves the stock -7.43% off its SMA200. ETSY registered -17.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.19.

The stock witnessed a 16.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.60%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.71% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has around 1240 employees, a market worth around $7.00B and $818.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.30 and Fwd P/E is 47.75. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.33% and -30.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Etsy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $224.86M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.80% in year-over-year returns.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Top Institutional Holders

482 institutions hold shares in Etsy Inc. (ETSY), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 100.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.83M, and float is at 116.71M with Short Float at 13.34%. Institutions hold 99.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.52 million shares valued at $510.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the ETSY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.91 million shares valued at $483.1 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 5.68 million shares representing 4.82% and valued at over $251.68 million, while FIL LTD holds 4.09% of the shares totaling 4.82 million with a market value of $213.45 million.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Etsy Inc. (ETSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fisher Michael T, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Fisher Michael T sold 5,209 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $60.35 per share for a total of $314385.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19240.0 shares.

Etsy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Simeone Jill (General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 1,701 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $60.50 per share for $102911.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10760.0 shares of the ETSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, BURNS M MICHELE (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $62.50 for $125000.0. The insider now directly holds 11,487 shares of Etsy Inc. (ETSY).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is trading -0.58% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.35% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.12.