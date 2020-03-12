The decline in Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) is -49.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.75 and a high of $43.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTNX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.52% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 20.75% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.85, the stock is -46.13% and -50.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.84 million and changing -9.22% at the moment leaves the stock -43.45% off its SMA200. NTNX registered -57.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -40.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.93.

The stock witnessed a -54.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.22%, and is -30.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.62% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has around 5770 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $1.25B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.37% and -63.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.90%).

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nutanix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.88 with sales reaching $318.61M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -176.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Top Institutional Holders

376 institutions hold shares in Nutanix Inc. (NTNX), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.29% while institutional investors hold 76.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 205.45M, and float is at 155.49M with Short Float at 8.13%. Institutions hold 75.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 25.11 million shares valued at $785.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.99% of the NTNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.4 million shares valued at $481.45 million to account for 8.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Generation Investment Management LLP which holds 14.53 million shares representing 8.09% and valued at over $454.16 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 5.09% of the shares totaling 9.14 million with a market value of $285.84 million.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pandey Dheeraj, the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Pandey Dheeraj sold 115,293 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $31.89 per share for a total of $3.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29451.0 shares.

Nutanix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Pandey Dheeraj (CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 9,688 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $32.19 per share for $311857.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 144744.0 shares of the NTNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Williams Duston (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 24,865 shares at an average price of $32.19 for $800404.0. The insider now directly holds 141,857 shares of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX).

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -11.17% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.94% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.92.