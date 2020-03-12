The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) dip is a big Buy opportunity

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is -53.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.16 and a high of $20.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The GT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 34.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.16, the stock is -29.19% and -43.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.99 million and changing -6.95% at the moment leaves the stock -49.00% off its SMA200. GT registered -59.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -45.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.00.

The stock witnessed a -45.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.49%, and is -23.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.54% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has around 63000 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $14.75B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.23. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -65.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $3.48B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -145.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Top Institutional Holders

513 institutions hold shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), with 830.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 88.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 239.08M, and float is at 231.83M with Short Float at 4.64%. Institutions hold 87.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.04 million shares valued at $389.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.76% of the GT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.14 million shares valued at $344.44 million to account for 9.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC which holds 11.3 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $175.81 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 10.69 million with a market value of $166.22 million.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times.