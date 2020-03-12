The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Avita Medical Limited (RCEL), BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)

Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares are -21.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.61% or -$1.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.08% down YTD and -15.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.17% and -25.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the RCEL stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $6.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.00. The forecasts give the Avita Medical Limited stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 44.73.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to reach in the current quarter to -$0.01. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.01 for the next year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), on the other hand, is trading around $3.96 with a market cap of $378.55M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BDSI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $23.71 million. This represented a 21.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $30.31 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.29 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $173.61 million from $166.09 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $104.92 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$5.85 million, significantly higher than the -$18.27 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-5.93 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 6,253,404 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,103,771 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.92M shares after the latest sales, with -22.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.50% with a share float percentage of 87.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.3 million shares worth more than $46.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 4.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.63 million and represent 5.41% of shares outstanding.