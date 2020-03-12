The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) shares are -50.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.04% or -$0.97 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -45.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.20% and -44.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, Tudor Pickering recommended the CNQ stock is a Hold, while earlier, Tudor Pickering had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on December 11, 2019. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the CNQ stock is a “Strong Sell”. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.74. The forecasts give the Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock a price target range of $41.04 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.48. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 62.98 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 63.26% or 18.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.60% in the current quarter to $0.49, up from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.73, up 21.50% from $0.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.92. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.86 for the next year.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX), on the other hand, is trading around $5.11 with a market cap of $1.06B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CNX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -13.10%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at CNX Resources Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 1,028,564 shares. Insider sales totaled 116,540 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 158.55M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 182.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNX Resources Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with over 50.28 million shares worth more than $444.97 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ held 26.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 22.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $195.08 million and represent 11.81% of shares outstanding.