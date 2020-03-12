The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) shares are -45.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.77% or -$2.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.20% down YTD and -45.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.47% and -31.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the CPRI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 04, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CPRI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.20. The forecasts give the Capri Holdings Limited stock a price target range of $72.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 57.4 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 73.85% or 37.23%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.40% in the current quarter to $0.71, up from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.48, up 7.80% from $4.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.47 and $1.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,276,210 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,604,043. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 466,329 and 466,329 in purchases and sales respectively.

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF), on the other hand, is trading around $13.17 with a market cap of $1.93B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PBF Energy Inc (PBF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PBF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $38.3 million. This represented a 99.39% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.3 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.57 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.96 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $9.13 billion from $8.92 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $3.82 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $933.5 million, significantly higher than the $838.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $528.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at PBF Energy Inc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 4,628,687 shares. Insider sales totaled 104,542 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 18.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.60% with a share float percentage of 96.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PBF Energy Inc having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.99 million shares worth more than $313.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $304.26 million and represent 8.10% of shares outstanding.