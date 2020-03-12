The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are -19.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.22% or -$0.97 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -29.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.92% and -17.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the PTON stock is a Buy, while earlier, Macquarie had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 28, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the PTON stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.43. The forecasts give the Peloton Interactive Inc. stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 41.22 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 51.11% or 15.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 42.90% in the current quarter to -$0.19. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.05. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.28 and -$0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 17,241 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The President had earlier sold another 46,544 PTON shares valued at $1.26 million on Feb 25. The shares were sold at $27.00 per share.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), on the other hand, is trading around $10.51 with a market cap of $352.83M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$5.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Novavax Inc. (NVAX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Novavax Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 1,250 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,192 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 169.79k shares after the latest sales, with -2.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.30% with a share float percentage of 31.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novavax Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company.