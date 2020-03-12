The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Sientra Inc. (SIEN), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares are -66.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.74% or -$0.6 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -63.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.24% and -50.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 09, 2019, Maxim Group recommended the SIEN stock is a Buy, while earlier, William Blair had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on November 05, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.20 to suggest that the SIEN stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.57. The forecasts give the Sientra Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 82.02 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 84.75% or 79.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.30% in the current quarter to -$0.42, up from the -$0.86 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.7, up 22.50% from -$3.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.49 and -$0.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 341,645 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 134,145. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 16,269 and 133,576 in purchases and sales respectively.

Nugent Jeffrey M, a Chairman of the Board and CEO at the company, sold 53,513 shares worth $317113.0 at $5.93 per share on Feb 19. The Chairman of the Board and CEO had earlier sold another 63,557 SIEN shares valued at $375368.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $5.91 per share. Nugent Jeffrey M (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 16,506 shares at $6.00 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $98960.0 while Little Paul Sean, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 17,391 shares on Jun 07 for $99998.0 with each share fetching $5.75.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), on the other hand, is trading around $1.72 with a market cap of $304.28M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.29% with a share float percentage of 163.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OrganiGram Holdings Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company.