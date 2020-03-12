The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Visa Inc. (V), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) shares are -2.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.28% or -$9.65 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 0.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.69% and -9.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the V stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Macquarie had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 21, 2020. 36 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the V stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 36 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 29 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $172.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $227.82. The forecasts give the Visa Inc. stock a price target range of $251.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $196.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.08 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 31.1% or 11.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $1.4, up from the $1.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.12, up 10.00% from $5.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.52 and $1.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 842,848 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 649,145. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 115,920 and 110,696 in purchases and sales respectively.

Biggar Lynne, a EVP, CHIEF MRKTNG & COMM OFF at the company, sold 5,500 shares worth $1.16 million at $211.18 per share on Feb 18. The CHAIRMAN & CEO had earlier sold another 7,000 V shares valued at $1.22 million on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $174.04 per share. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H (SVP, GBL CORP CONTRL & CAO) sold 2,186 shares at $208.71 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $456246.0 while Taneja Rajat, (PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY) sold 10,685 shares on Feb 14 for $2.23 million with each share fetching $208.29.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), on the other hand, is trading around $153.63 with a market cap of $1259.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $194.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MSFT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 36.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 66 times at Microsoft Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 1,162,926 shares. Insider sales totaled 825,431 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 44 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 108.08M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.50% with a share float percentage of 7.50B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Microsoft Corporation having a total of 4,542 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 623.67 million shares worth more than $98.35 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 515.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.25 billion and represent 6.77% of shares outstanding.