The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Walmart Inc. (WMT), Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) shares are 0.80% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.47% or -$5.36 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -5.18% down YTD and 0.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.09% and 2.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 31, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the WMT stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Odeon had Initiated the stock as a Hold on January 24, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the WMT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $114.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $129.07. The forecasts give the Walmart Inc. stock a price target range of $140.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $105.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.34 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 18.26% or -8.98%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.50% in the current quarter to $1.14, up from the $1.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.11, up 2.90% from $4.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.3 and $1.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Furner John R., a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $5.83 million at $116.50 per share on Feb 24. The Executive Vice President had earlier sold another 16,205 WMT shares valued at $1.85 million on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $114.39 per share. Lore Marc E. (Executive Vice President) sold 85,000 shares at $116.38 per share on Feb 07 for a total of $9.89 million while Lore Marc E., (Executive Vice President) sold 85,000 shares on Jan 14 for $9.85 million with each share fetching $115.91.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), on the other hand, is trading around $15.65 with a market cap of $3.32B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Company’s shares held by institutions stand at 11.66% with as investors buoy by the number of investors in a company. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund have a total of 223 institutions that hold its shares. The top two institutional holders are Guggenheim Capital, LLC with over 2.43 million shares worth more than $40.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Guggenheim Capital, LLC held 1.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 1.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.17 million and represent 0.98% of shares outstanding.