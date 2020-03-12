Industry

These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: InMode Ltd. (INMD), Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

By Sue Brooks

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares are -29.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.53% or -$3.18 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -41.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.13% and -35.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 03, 2019, Robert W. Baird recommended the INMD stock is a Outperform, while earlier, UBS had Initiated the stock as a Buy on September 03, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the INMD stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.25. The forecasts give the InMode Ltd. stock a price target range of $56.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 52.39 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 56.43% or 49.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.10% in the current quarter to $0.35. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.86, up from $1.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.47 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.17 for the next year.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), on the other hand, is trading around $1.26 with a market cap of $53.25M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 16,935 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.01M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.30% with a share float percentage of 26.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cocrystal Pharma Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Industry

It makes sense to watch Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) And Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Andrew Francis - 0
Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares are -80.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.35% or -$0.01 lower in the latest...
Read more
Industry

Volatility Returns To Biocept Inc. (BIOC), Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Sue Brooks - 0
Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares are 24.09% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.20% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
Industry

Investors have great interest in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Winifred Gerald - 0
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares are -16.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.52% or -$0.09 lower in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Will Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

News Andrew Francis - 0
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) is 114.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.24 and a high...
Read more

Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is -40.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.95 and a high...
Read more

Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT), The Boeing Company (BA)

News Sue Brooks - 0
Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares are -42.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.29% or -$1.8 lower in the latest...
Read more

Recent

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Republic Services Inc. (RSG), Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) shares are 8.28% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.90% or -$1.88 lower in the latest...
Read more

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) up 18.12% since start of the year

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is -2.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.59 and a...
Read more

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Vs. Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST): Those Ticking Clocks

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) shares are -28.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.42% or $2.7 higher...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us