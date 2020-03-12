These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: InMode Ltd. (INMD), Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares are -29.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.53% or -$3.18 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -41.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.13% and -35.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 03, 2019, Robert W. Baird recommended the INMD stock is a Outperform, while earlier, UBS had Initiated the stock as a Buy on September 03, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the INMD stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.25. The forecasts give the InMode Ltd. stock a price target range of $56.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 52.39 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 56.43% or 49.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.10% in the current quarter to $0.35. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.86, up from $1.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.47 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.17 for the next year.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), on the other hand, is trading around $1.26 with a market cap of $53.25M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 16,935 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.01M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.30% with a share float percentage of 26.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cocrystal Pharma Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company.