These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: International Paper Company (IP), Raytheon Company (RTN)

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) shares are -25.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.68% or -$1.94 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -27.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.80% and -21.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the IP stock is a Sell, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on February 14, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the IP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.25. The forecasts give the International Paper Company stock a price target range of $53.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.77 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 39.19% or 5.21%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.90% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $1.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.91, down -3.50% from $4.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 376,215 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 242,428. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 341,804 and 134,675 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ellis Clay R, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 2,611 shares worth $112939.0 at $43.26 per share on Feb 21. The Vice President & Controller had earlier bought another 656 IP shares valued at $26513.0 on Feb 25. The shares were bought at $40.42 per share. Amick W. Michael Jr. (Senior Vice President) sold 16,000 shares at $42.94 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $687035.0 while Joseph Tommy S, (Senior Vice President) sold 2,500 shares on Feb 14 for $107927.0 with each share fetching $43.17.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), on the other hand, is trading around $156.75 with a market cap of $48.59B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $249.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $12.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Raytheon Company (RTN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RTN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Raytheon Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 158,552 shares. Insider sales totaled 120,654 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 44 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -32.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 459.43k shares after the latest sales, with 29.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.70% with a share float percentage of 277.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Raytheon Company having a total of 1,895 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.43 million shares worth more than $5.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 20.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.56 billion and represent 7.46% of shares outstanding.